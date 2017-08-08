Victim identified in deadly propane truck wreck

One person is dead after a wreck happened on US 49 near Legion Lake in Simpson County.

According to Trooper Henry, the man has been identified as 25-year-old Kenneth Bates from Mendenhall.

One lane of traffic is blocked right now in the northbound lane.

According to MHP Cpl Eric Henry, a gas propane truck (Delta Propane Gas out of Mt. Olive) was driving northbound when the driver left the roadway and the truck overturned.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck. He died on the scene.

We will update this story as soon as we get more information.

