Jackson Fire Department rescues man stuck in flood waters

A man was rescued on Monument Street in Jackson after his car became submerged and he got stuck in flood waters Tuesday afternoon.

This happened on Monument just west of Bailey Avenue.

The Jackson Fire Department was on scene to help with the rescue. They used a ladder truck to reach the driver of the submerged car.

Firefighters were able to put a safety harness on the man and pull him to safety.

Both viaducts are closed on Monument Street due to flooding.

