Inmate found dead at East Mississippi Correctional Facility

Lauderdale County officials say an inmate at East Mississippi Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in his cell Monday night.

Authorities identified the inmate as 40-year-old Jack Harvey.

Harvey was serving time for robbery, grand larceny and escape on convictions in Simpson County.

The inmate was pronounced dead at a local hospital emergency room.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says there was no obvious sign of injury to the body and the cause of death is still under investigation, pending autopsy and toxicology reports.

