Southern Pine Beetles causing severe outbreak of destruction

Southern Pine Beetles are eating Mississippi up, at least the Loblolly Pine Trees.

The infestation outbreak of these destructive pests is now classified by the U.S. Forest Service as "unprecedented".

The Southern Pine Beetle infestation has destroyed 50,000 truck loads of pine trees throughout Mississippi.

"To put that in context, in 2012, we had a severe outbreak in the Homochitto National Forest in southwest Mississippi and there were 800 spots," said Mario Rossilli, a spokesman for the U.S. Forest Service district in this state. "Now we have nearly 4,000 and these are in districts across the state. All the way up north."

The U.S. Forest Service has established an incident management team to direct efforts to suppress the outbreak.

The Southern Pine beetle is considered the most destructive forest pest in the south.

