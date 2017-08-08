Robert Shuler Smith jury begins deliberations

The jury now has the case in the Robert Shuler Smith hindering prosecution trial. The Hinds County District Attorney is facing five years on each conspiracy to hinder prosecution charge (felony) and if convicted, would face a fine and removal from office.

The D.A. is charged with hindering prosecution, and helping a drug defendant, Christopher Butler, with his case.

Earlier Tuesday the defense rested.

