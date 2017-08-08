Robert Shuler Smith jury deadlocked on all three counts; deliberations continue

The jury now has the case in the Robert Shuler Smith hindering prosecution trial.

Jurors are deadlocked 10-2 in D.A. Robert Shuler Smith's trial.

The judge told the jury to keep deliberating.

The Hinds County District Attorney is charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to hinder prosecution. If convicted, Shuler Smith faces five years in prison on each count.

The D.A. is also charged with a misdemeanor count of counseling a defendant. If convicted, he faces a fine and removal from office.

Earlier Tuesday the defense rested.

Hinds D. A . second trial: Complete Coverage

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.