Two men wanted for capital murder in Holmes County

The Holmes County Sheriff's Department needs your help to locate two men wanted for capital murder.

Demartrius Love and Jamar Newsome are suspects in the murder of Bernardo Washington.

Washington was shot multiple times July 2 at Club CJ's in Cruger.

Joe Holmes was also shot multiple times and was taken to UMMC.

Armed robbery is a possible motive in this case.

Anyone with any information on these two are asked to call the Holmes County Crimestoppers at 662-834-0099 or the Holmes County Sheriff's Department at 662-834-1511.

