CONSIDER THIS: Get to work

Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.More >>
Campbell was the original country crossover musician, with hits like Rhinestone Cowboy and By the Time I Get to Phoenix.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.More >>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
A Robeson County man is facing murder charges in connection to a wrong-way DWI crash that killed two teens from Wilmington earlier this year.More >>
A Robeson County man is facing murder charges in connection to a wrong-way DWI crash that killed two teens from Wilmington earlier this year.More >>
A jury is expected to be seated soon in Taylor Swift's civil trial involving a groping allegation against a former DJ.More >>
A jury is expected to be seated soon in Taylor Swift's civil trial involving a groping allegation against a former DJ.More >>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.More >>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.More >>
A Virginia couple visiting Hilton Head Island didn't find much peace and relaxation last week on the beach.More >>
A Virginia couple visiting Hilton Head Island didn't find much peace and relaxation last week on the beach.More >>