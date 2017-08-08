Sam Kendricks wins IAAF pole vault world championship

We have another world champion in Mississippi.

Oxford and Ole Miss product Sam Kendricks takes the pole vault crown today at the IAAF World Championships. He cleared the first five heights with ease. 19 feet, 6.25 inches though gave him a little bit of trouble. Kendricks missed the first two tries, but the old adage comes true.

Third time is the charm, Kendricks clears the bar and sets another milestone. He's the first American to win the IAAF world title since 2007.

VIDEO: Oxford/Ole Miss alum Sam Kendricks wins pole vault world title. Here's how (SOURCE: NBCSN) https://t.co/Q3AA93t4zN #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/F2poVejfok — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) August 8, 2017

Sam continues another stellar stretch. He won bronze in the 2016 Olympics, captured the 2017 USA Track & Field Championship, and now gold in London.

