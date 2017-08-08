75-year-old man killed in 18-wheeler crash identified

A 75-year-old David Kennebrew of Pearl was killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler Tuesday evening on I-20 in Rankin County. The cause of death appears to be blunt force trauma from the rear end collision.

Lt. Brian McGairty with Pearl Police says the wreck happened on I-20 west at mile marker 47 just after 5:00 p.m.

A 2016 white dodge caravan, driven by the 75-year-old man, hit the rear of 18-wheeler.

The 75-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler had minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation

The left lane of I-20 west is closed due to clean up.

