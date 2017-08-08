Mississippi State and Southern Miss agree to 3 year football series starting in 2019

Mississippi State and Southern Miss will renew their football series in 2019.

USM announced Tuesday that the Golden Eagles and Bulldogs agreed to matchups in 2019, 2023, and 2024. The first two will be played at Davis Wade Stadium with the finale at M.M. Roberts Stadium

Schedule & Location for Mississippi State/Southern Miss Football Series

September 7th, 2019 - Davis Wade Stadium

September 23rd, 2023 - Davis Wade Stadium

September 14th, 2024 - M.M. Roberts Stadium

The most recent game in the series pitted record setting quarterbacks. Dak Prescott accounted for 309 yards and 3 TDs as Mississippi State beat Southern Miss 34-16 in 2015. Nick Mullens threw for 311 yards and a score for USM.

