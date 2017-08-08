There are talks of another auto plant making Mississippi home

There's now talk of a possible new auto plant putting down roots in Mississippi.

Toyota announced last Friday it will build a $1.6 billion plant with Mazda.

"I think now we're on everybody's radar screen," explained Mississippi Manufacturers Association President and CEO Jay Moon. "People look at us. We've done it twice now with major international automotive companies and we would be in the running for any other kind of company that would be of that size and shape."

So what does Toyota say?

Corporate Communications tells us they're just gearing up the process. That means they don't have a list of what sites may be under consideration.

Moon says we're ready if we were to be chosen.

"We have a great workforce," added Moon. "We have a great location. We have access to major markets in the United States and even exporting capabilities through our port system. So, we're an ideal location."

Mazda plans to build cross-over models at the new $1.6 billion dollar plant. While Toyota plans to produce the Corolla for the North American market.

Of note, Corollas are already being produced at the Blue Springs facility in North Mississippi. As far as possible sites, the state has options.

"Generally companies like this will want to locate near an interstate system simply for the movement of raw materials and finished product," noted Moon.

The President of the Area Development Partnership in Hattiesburg even chimed in with his site suggestion via Twitter Tuesday.

Governor Bryant sent this statement.

We value our relationship with Toyota and are extremely grateful the company continues to provide more than 2,000 career opportunities for Northeast Mississippians. As Toyota embarks on its joint venture with Mazda, we stand ready to grow our existing partnership and strengthen Mississippi's standing as a global leader in automotive manufacturing.



Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.