There are talks of another auto plant making Mississippi home

Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
A 72-year-old Kailua man said he is being wrongfully accused of illegally downloading movies on the internet, including pornography.More >>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
The detectives say the Dunkin’ Donuts clerk ignored them, instead asking the next person in line what he would like to order.More >>
A Virginia couple visiting Hilton Head Island didn't find much peace and relaxation last week on the beach.More >>
North Korea is threatening to launch a preemptive strike against Guam, hours after the Trump administration warned the rogue nation to drop its threats against the United States or face "fire and fury."More >>
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
