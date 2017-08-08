Lenorris Footman enters 4th season as Alcorn State QB

The most experienced college quarterback in the Magnolia State DOESN'T play in Starkville, Oxford, or Hattiesburg. You have to go all the way to Lorman.

Lenorris Footman enters his 4th season as Alcorn State quarterback.

He backed up John Gibbs in 2014. The Florida native made his first extended appearance in 2015: Footman rushed for a school record 274 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns in a victory at Southern. All-SWAC honors, the 2015 SWAC title, and the Celebration Bowl followed.

There were lows in 2016. Injuries limited him to just 7 games, including heartbreak in the conference title game.

I caught up with the two-time SWAC champion as fall camp continues.

"It's real good to be back full strength. When you got one more year, you try to be in the best shape possible. So I'm just real glad I got one more. Just everything I can. Being a leader to passing rating, just everything that can make me a better quarterback."

Alcorn State opens the season September 2nd against Miles.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.