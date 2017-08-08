Flash flooding leads to dramatic firefighter rescue

Flash flooding across the metro Tuesday from Byram to Jackson filled yards and streets.

In the Capital City, heavy rains led to a dramatic rescue from flood waters. A motorist was stranded yet again at the Monument Street viaduct. It's an all too familiar scene in midtown Jackson; a vehicle trapped by flood waters at the flood prone viaduct.

The driver struggled to keep his head above water for nearly an hour according to witnesses. The unidentified man drove his Buick into unknown depths, was surrounded by rising waters and came to regret it.

"When I saw him in the water I said well 'They're gonna probably make it'. Some more cars were behind him. I think they made a U turn and went back just like I did," said Curtis Burton of Flowood, who was visiting family in the area.

Jackson Firefighters used a ladder truck to rescue the man. They stood on the roof of the car and got inside, attaching a harness around him to free him.

A witness said other motorists made it through before his car started taking on water.

"I just came back to see did they get him out or what? That's what I was concerned about," added Burton.

The man was conscious when taken by ambulance to a local hospital. His condition is not known.

Not far from Monument Street, there was more flash flooding in Midtown on North Farish Street and Fortification.

A Jackson city truck was also trapped by flood waters. Around noon workers sat on the truck's roof and in the bed awaiting rescue.

City crews put up barricades to keep vehicles from entering Monument Street where the flooded car was waiting to be towed. But drivers ignored the barricades and continued driving around them until a Jackson Police officer arrived at the scene.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.