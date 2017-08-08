Robert Shuler Smith Found Not Guilty

It took them just under four hours to deliver not guilty verdicts on all counts. That was the decision a jury returned on Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith Tuesday evening. The D-A was facing two felony charges of conspiracy to hinder prosecution and one misdemeanor count of counseling a defendant.



Shuler Smith left the courtroom with his attorneys thanking the jury for delivering what they called a fair decision. The D-A was accused of helping defendant Christopher Butler with his drug possession case.

Smith's attorneys argued that he had learned that drug agents may have planted drugs in Butler's home, and he wanted to make sure an innocent man wasn't prosecuted.

"So relieved," said Smith. "It's been my dream that everyone would see this entire case. I still say everyone should look at anything they would like to see; the entire video which they have not seen. I really appreciate the jury and the jury system listening to the fact that we are upholding our duties and were treating everyone the same."

"Robert Smith, in this case, was willing to re-evaluate the evidence," said Smith's attorney, Michael Sterling, who came in from Chicago to defend him said. He was willing to look at it again and make a determination about whether or not a man should be prosecuted and sometimes prosecutors get it wrong."

Tonight Attorney General Jim Hood released this statement

"The Hinds County Grand Jury indicted the defendant. We did our duty as prosecutors to present this indictment to a Hinds County petit jury. I respect their decision.

