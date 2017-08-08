UPDATE: Homeless children denied enrollment go to class Wednesday

Four children who were not able to enroll in classes went to school today.

The schools contacted them and helped them enroll yesterday after the story aired on WLBT.

-------------------------------------------------------

On Tuesday, a homeless mother of four told us that school administrators were forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.

But the Jackson family said local schools were ignoring that law.

"Kind of give them a sense of normalcy," explained Candace White, who has faced several setbacks in trying to get her kids started in their classes. "They're already in a strange environment. Why not give them something that they're used to?"

"We didn't go to school today," said Baren Nelson, who should have started the fifth grade on Tuesday. "I hate to see my momma struggling, doing the best she could to get us enrolled in school."

White says she's been trying since July to get her kids back into the schools they attended last spring - John Hopkins Elementary and Hardy Middle.

"At this point, I have four children who should be in school, but they're not - they're not even registered," said White. "And no one will even return a phone call to set an appointment for me to find out what the next step is."

"I used to have a lot of friends there, used to have a lot of great teachers, that used to help me with my struggles," said Nelson.

Her children want to return to their old schools, but are living at the Wingard Home for Homeless, which is in a different district.

"What I really like is the teachers, how they help me out if I don't know the answers or something," said Dominic Nelson, who was supposed to begin the 8th grade Tuesday. He says his favorite subject in school is math.

The mother works as a cook at the Mississippi State Hospital, and took off work today to try to sort things out - to no avail.

"I can't afford to let them keep missing school, and in the situation we're in, I can't afford to keep missing work, or lose my job because I'm not being able to show up for work, because I'm constantly having to call in to try to get them into school," said White.

Patrice Guilfoyle with the Mississippi state branch of the National Department of Homeless Education sent a statement explaining the McKinney-Vento Act, saying, quote, "In cases where there is a dispute over a homeless student's eligibility to enroll in a school, the student must be enrolled in the school requested by the family, until the dispute is resolved."

WLBT and FOX40 did contact Jackson Public Schools, who replied saying registration is still underway, and promised to begin seeking assistance for Candice and her children.

The full statement sent by Mississippi's office with the National Center for Homeless is below:

The McKinney-Vento Act is designed to help ensure that homeless students receive the education they both need and deserve. Under the law, they are to be granted “equal access to the same free, appropriate public education, including a public preschool education” as is provided to all other children in the state.

To help meet this goal, McKinney-Vento establishes clear requirements for the enrollment of and service to students who are homeless. The federal law has several key components designed to help ensure that students receive equal access to a public education. These include, but are not limited to, immediate enrollment, school stability and support for academic success.

To help advance these goals, McKinney-Vento establishes requirements for the state and all public school districts. One of the key requirements is immediate enrollment, even if the student in question lacks documentation normally required for enrollment. This might include records from a previous school, vaccination, other medical records, or proof of residency.

Schools enrolling a homeless student are required to contact the student’s previous school to obtain any school records, as well as help support the student and family in obtaining any required medical records or services.

In cases where there is a dispute over a homeless student’s eligibility to enroll in a school, the student must be enrolled in the school requested by the family (or the unaccompanied youth in cases of unaccompanied homeless students) until the dispute is resolved. The student’s parents must be notified, in writing, of their right to appeal an enrollment decision, and the student has a right to remain in the school that is requested until the appeals process -- including local, state and potentially federal appeals -- is exhausted.

MS receives federal funds under this act. It is federal law.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.