Germantown Mavs 2017 Season Preview - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Germantown Mavs 2017 Season Preview

Posted by Jeff Barker, Sports Reporter
Connect

Germantown won the 2-5A district title in 2016, but is aiming for more after a 1st Round playoff exit. 

For a full preview of the Mavs' 2017 squad, click the video above. 

Powered by Frankly