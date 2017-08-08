Water main line expected to finish this morning

Juan Knott and his family moved to Gladewood Drive back in 2012. Around this time, he says the city began working on a project that four years later would lead to this pothole.

"As you can see the wilderness is growing in the middle of the street, there's a small little pond that's pretty deep," said Knott. "We actually measured it one time, stuck a stick down there and it goes down a little over six feet."

Now the city is set to begin work again, a water main repair that they claim should be fixed by morning, but Knott says that's a promise he can't trust.

"You go to the sink to wash your face and you have to think twice cause it smells bad," added Knott. "The water situation here has been consistent, but now it's getting to the point where 'what's actually going to get fixed?' It's questionable at best."

The repair is expected to affect some restaurants on I-55 Frontage Road (Cracker Barrel, Outback, and Twin Peaks). Twin Peaks even closed their doors earlier Tuesday Night because of the repair. All, however, have submitted safety food plans with the Health Department in order to resume business activities, following boil water notice.

The following locations will experience a loss in water pressure:

Gladewood Drive

Ferncliff Drive

5700-5799 Warwick Drive

6000-6058 I-55 North Frontage Road

The repair should be completed by 8:00 am Wednesday, August 9. When water pressure is restored, a precautionary boil water notice will be in effect.

