Police warn drivers to watch for kids on first day of school

Students in the Hinds County, Madison County, and Pearl districts will be walking the halls today on their first day of school.

Jackson Academy upper school will also be in session.

In Pearl, police officers will be stationed at several schools including the new Upper Elementary school on Highway 80.

Police are asking parents dropping off their 4th and 5th graders at that school to pay close attention since traffic lights are still being installed.

Officers will direct traffic from 6:45 until 7:45 this morning and from 1:50 to 2:50 this afternoon.

Police in Madison are also asking drivers to be careful -- especially in school zones.

Make sure to keep your eyes out for school bus stops and children who may be walking or riding bicycles to school.

All Ridgeland schools will also have increased police presence to monitor traffic.

Pay attention to your surroundings and do not be distracted from your driving.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.