NCAA releases 2017 men's basketball attendance figures

The NCAA released 2017 men's basketball attendance figures on Tuesday. The Rebels and Bulldogs are neck & neck in terms of average number of fans per game.

Ole Miss is 68th nationally, an average of 7,396 fans paid to visit The Pavilion per game (19 home games). Mississippi State is 69th nationally. Humphrey Coliseum saw an average of 7,314 fans a night (17 home games). Southern Miss averaged 2,783 fans at Reed Green Coliseum (14 home games).

In terms of the SWAC, Mississippi Valley was 2nd in attendance in Year 2 of the renovated Harrison HPER Complex. The Delta Devils averaged 2,320 fans in just 9 home games. Jackson State was 5th (1,529 - 14 home games), Alcorn State 8th (905 - 13 home games).

You can read the entire NCAA document here: http://fs.ncaa.org/Docs/stats/m_basketball_RB/Reports/attend/2017.pdf