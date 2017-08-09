Houston Nutt's suit against Ole Miss thrown out by U.S. District Judge

Former Ole Miss football coach Houston Nutt's lawsuit against the school has been dismissed. Nutt sued Ole Miss for defamation of character. Nutt alleged that Ole Miss violated terms of his 2011 severance agreement.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi but was dismissed by Judge Neal Biggers.

In dismissing the suit, Judge Biggers said the court lacks jurisdiction. He pointed out that Nutt's claims involve no federal statutes of U.S. Constitution claims and all are state law claims.

