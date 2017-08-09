Belhaven neighbors do it themselves when it comes to filling potholes

You've heard the term "Do It Yourself" home improvement projects.

Neighbors on one Belhaven street took that concept to a whole new level, tackling potholes that were giving them a bumpy ride.

"We started in this intersection," said Susan McNease who spearheaded the Howard Street Pothole Project.

In less than an hour, she said potholes on Howard Street in Jackson were repaired, thanks to more than a dozen residents who came out and did the work.

They began at the intersection of Belmont and Howard Streets.

"It was a community effort," said McNease. "We all had a good time. We visited and enjoyed being with each other, and we have a pothole free street for the moment."

The retired real estate agent went door to door asking neighbors for $5 to buy asphalt pothole filler from a local home improvement supply store.

On August 5, fourteen 50-pound bags transformed Howard Street.

"I was driving over these potholes right next to my house and every month they got bigger, and I was very frustrated about that and thought I could do something to change it," said the 49-year-old resident.

Neighbors showed up that Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m.

They brought wheel barrows, shovels, gas powered blowers and muscle.

The idea came after she repaired potholes two years ago beside her home on Ivy Street.

"I did this one, and I did that little one right there," said McNease pointing to the dark patches in the middle of the street.

While talking with the street repair organizer Wednesday, Jackson city crews arrived to place lime over dirt from a sewer line repair at Belmont Street.

McNease said residents realize the city can't afford all the fixes, and they want to do their part to help.

"Anyone can do this. They do need to be done properly, and the instructions are on the bag," said the Greater Belhaven Neighborhood Foundation charter member.

