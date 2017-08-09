Claiborne hospital to remain open through financial troubles

The Claiborne County hospital is again seeing hard financial times that have some community leaders concerned the healthcare provider could be forced to close its doors.

Claiborne County NAACP President Evon Doss says employees at the Claiborne County hospital told him their checks have been late, and that the only hospital in the county could be forced to close their doors.

The reason - a lack of funding.

Doss says he wants the county to bail the hospital out, before it's too late.

"They're over $3 million in debt with vendors," said Doss. "The county Board of Supervisors, which owns this hospital, must step up and create a sound financial foundation that this hospital will remain open."

Hospital C.E.O. Ada Ratliff says they have been experiencing some financial difficulties of late, with one reason being they had to pay Medicare back for overpayments.

Paychecks to employees have been late, but they have been paid.

She also says the hospital Board of Trustees have had no discussions of closing the hospital.

