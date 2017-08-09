Flash flooding plagues Jackson Metro Area

Late afternoon showers have caused flash flooding around the Jackson Metro Area. Vehicles are reported stalled in the water on many area streets.

Flooding has been reported in areas of Richland and Jackson. A flash flood warning is in effect for Hinds, Madison, and Rankin Counties until 7:45 p.m.

We have crews en route to several areas where flooding has been reported. We'll update you as soon as we have additional information.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.