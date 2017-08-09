Homeless mother wins battle to get her kids in school

Candice White spent weeks trying to get her children re-enrolled in the schools they went to before they became homeless, which is allowed because of a federal law called the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistant Act.

White made call after call, even missing work trying to register her kids for school.

But after Three On Your Side contacted JPS, the district became much more responsive.

"The process went pretty quick, we got everybody enrolled in school," said White. "Everybody was super helpful down at Pupil Placement. And even at the school, so far, everyone was working together to get them done."

Nine-year-old Artis, and 11-year-old twins, Varen and VarShae are going to John Hopkins Elementary.

13-year-old Dominic told me he was confused by all the hassle, but happy to be starting 8th grade today at Hardy Middle School.

"We never had this problem, of like, getting in school. It's all new to me and different, so it's pretty much weird," said Nelson.

WLBT and FOX40 contacted Jackson Public Schools today asking them to comment on getting the kids enrolled. They said they couldn't meet for an interview because they're busy visiting with schools and parents, but they mentioned in a statement that they are also going to be helping with transportation for the children to and from school.

"I got a lot of apologies about the inconvenience and the misunderstandings, and we got it worked out," added White.

Meanwhile, offers to help the family have been flooding 3 On Your Side's Facebook Page, with people offering school supplies, haircuts, or just a helping hand.

And it gets better. Charlotte Wingard, who operates the shelter where Candice is staying told 3 On Your Side some people are working to fix up a house for Candice and her family.

Wingard said, "[White] is far from lazy and she's learning to be honest and do things right," said Wingard. "I am so very proud of her for doing things legally and properly and for being teachable. She's a perfect fit for the house and property."

If you'd like to help, you can email wwjdcaw@aol.com or contact Dalencya Thompson and Brittany Jackson on Facebook. They plan to clean up the house this weekend.

