Stacey Wilkes takes oath of office for Mississippi Legislature

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A new member has joined the Mississippi House of Representatives after winning a July 14 special election.



Stacey Wilkes took the oath of office Wednesday to represent District 108 in the lower house of the Legislature.



The district lies entirely within Pearl River County, covering parts of Picayune and rural areas.



She will finish the term of Mark Formby, who stepped down in May after Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Formby to the state Workers Compensation Commission.



Wilkes will fill more than half of a four-year term, serving until January 2020.



Special election candidates run without party labels, but Wilkes is clearly a member of the GOP, serving on the state Republican executive committee. She's a former insurance agent who now works as a public relations consultant.



