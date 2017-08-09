Mississippi leaders supporting privatization of flood insurance

It doesn't take long for flooding to cause thousands in damage to a home, but by that point, it's too late to start thinking about flood insurance.

As of today, there are nearly 64,477 Mississippians with flood insurance coverage. That totals more than $15 billion in coverage, but it's through a federal program that's set to expire very soon.

The National Flood Insurance Program is set to expire September 30.

"Theoretically if the program expired without any action from Congress, people would have no flood coverage," explained Mississippi Deputy Insurance Commissioner Mark Haire.

The Mississippi Insurance Department is hoping for a straight forward five year renewal. They say that would give them time to privatize the market.

"A private insurance market increases competition," added Haire. "It allows carriers to compete and as a result often you may see rates moderate. You may see better rates, some reductions. And you see better products and innovative coverage."

There aren't any stand alone private flood insurance options in the state right now.

"We do have one carrier, Coastal America," said Haire. "It's a Mississippi domestic company that's writing private flood, but only as an endorsement to its wind policy."

Congressman Bennie Thompson is hopeful that Congress will take action before the program expires.

"Our challenge is do we continue to fund a program that ought to be supported by private enterprise rather than the government," said Thompson.

That's why he's supportive of a private companies managing and spreading those risks.

"We should not confuse property owners as to who the burden is," Thompson explained. "If you're in the insurance business, you need to have all the insurance rather than just the good insurance."

Something important to note, you can't wait till it's raining to try and buy flood insurance. You've got to buy it 30 days before the flooding event for it to apply.

