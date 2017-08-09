Heavy Rain causes flash flooding and road closures in Richland

After seeing more than 3 inches of rain fall in two short hours, emergency responders got to work immediately shutting down Highway 49 and Richland Circle near the city's high school and Ainsworth Eastside Park.

The park, also, took on quite a bit of water. City workers attempted to clear the park's drain water so that the water surpassing their knees could drain.

One of the most impressive sights from all this rain came behind Southwinds Apartments on Lowe Circle, where rain runoff collected in a nearby lake. This caused back ups and flooding in some resident's apartments.

Emergency crews tried helping these residents by bringing them sand bags, but we're told they ended up not using many of them since the rainfall was over as quick as it came.

All roads look to have been cleared, but if you do come across standing water on a road emergency crews, we suggest you do not drive through it. It only takes a 12 inches of moving water to sweep an average car off the roadway.

