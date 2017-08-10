Watch Saints preseason games on WLBT and FOX 40

You can watch the New Orleans Saints on WLBT and FOX 40. The first two preseason games will air on FOX 40, the final two tilts on WLBT.

The black and gold kick off their preseason slate tonight in Cleveland. The Saints face the Browns at 7:00pm. The pregame show starts at 6:30pm.

The Saints preseason schedule is below.

2017 Saints Preseason Schedule

Thursday, August 10th 7:00pm CT: at Browns (FOX 40)

Sunday, August 20th 7:00pm CT: at Chargers (FOX 40)

Saturday, August 26th 7:00pm CT: vs. Texans (WLBT)

Thursday, August 31st 7:00pm CT: vs. Ravens (WLBT)

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.