Family of six escapes Crystal Springs house fire - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Family of six escapes Crystal Springs house fire

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A family of six escaped a massive house fire Thursday morning in Crystal Springs.

A mobile home was engulfed in flames on Taylor Grove Road.

No injuries to report and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly