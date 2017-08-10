Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting 9-year-old multiple times in Canton home

A man found guilty of shooting a child multiple times after firing a gun into a Canton home last year has been sentenced.

Following a two day trial, Larry Carter IV was sentenced to serve life without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On October 5, 2016, at 2:45 a.m. the Madison County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from the Canton Garden Apartment Complex reporting that multiple rounds had been fired into an apartment and that a child had been shot.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 9 year old child had been shot ten times. The victim was transported to UMMC and underwent emergency surgery.

Investigators spoke with the victim’s mother and step-father who said they and their three children, ages 9, 7 and 2, were in the house sleeping when they were awakened by numerous gunshots.

Law enforcement searched the perimeter of the apartment and recovered 23 spent shell casings. Officers also recovered numerous projectiles from the walls of the apartment.

Law enforcement developed Carter as a suspect and he was placed under arrest.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.