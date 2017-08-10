GOOD NEWS: 4-year-old nearly killed in 2016 crash goes back to school

A 4-year-old boy, who was nearly killed in a wreck on the Spillway last year, is finally back at school over a year and half later.

Taylor Hartwell was nearly killed in the crash that happened near the Reservoir on Memorial Day weekend 2016.

Taylor's parents shared the update to his recovery page and the Reservoir Police Department, who have been keeping up with his recovery, also congratulated him on reaching this milestone:

Last year, the Hartwell family had spent the day at Lakeshore Park to celebrate the holiday. As they were heading back home, their car was rear-ended in a chain reaction pile-up on the Spillway.

Taylor suffered a skull fracture and swelling of the brain and was put in an induced coma in the pediatric ICU at Batson Children's Hospital.

The 18-year-old driver who caused the crash was identified as Edurado Gutierrez, an undocumented immigrant from El Carmen, Mexico, who police say was not supposed to be behind the wheel. He was cited for no drivers license and no insurance, but was not charged.

