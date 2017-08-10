Man escapes after pulling knife on Hinds Co. deputies

Law enforcement is searching for a man who escaped after pulling a knife on deputies.

Hinds County deputies were serving a Chancery Mental Evaluation Order at a home on Bilgray Drive in Jackson, when the man deputies were looking for pulled a knife on them.

According to Major Pete Luke, 28-year-old Corey Smith ignored commands to drop the knife and deputies then deployed a taser, which had no affect on him.

Smith escaped from deputies and fled the home.

Officials are asking the public to contact the Hinds County Sheriff's Office if you know his whereabouts and they are urging you not to approach him as he should be considered armed and dangerous.

