August 15: $59 million dollar Hinds County School Bond issue

To the surprise of some, .the Hinds County School District is preparing for a vote on a multi-million dollar school bond issue. The $59 million dollar School bond election is August 15. Just 5 days away.

"Our 2003 bond issue is about to roll off, sometime in the next school year," said Earl Burke, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services and Operations/CFO. "The mileage that has been levied is more than sufficient to pay for any new principal and interest payments on the new bonds. All we are asking taxpayers to do is get out on August 15 vote."

The bond proposal includes 55 construction projects district wide. It will include upgrades for county schools like fast growing Terry, and Gary Road.



The school bond measure has to be approved by a majority of the voters who live in the very large school district.

So will your taxes go up if this $59 million dollar bond proposal passes? Officials say they can complete all of the projects without increasing school ad valorem taxes for Hinds County residents.

This joint statement was issued by Hinds County lawmakers:

”As legislators representing the Hinds County School District, we will always stand up to support our public schools,” said Representative Jarvis Dortch and Senator David Blount in a joint statement. “We work so the state of Mississippi does right by our schools. Our children depend on local support too. We support the school bond measure that voters will voice their opinion about on August 15, and we encourage residents to vote YES. The school bond plan will NOT raise taxes and will continue the progress we have made across the district since the last bond issue was passed in 2003. We urge people to vote YES at the polls on Tuesday, August 15.”

