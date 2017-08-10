Silver Alert canceled for Corinth man - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Silver Alert canceled for Corinth man

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
Herchian "Lonnie" Jones.....Source: MBI Herchian "Lonnie" Jones.....Source: MBI
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Herchial “Lonnie” Jones of Corinth.

He has been found safe.

