Silver Alert issued for missing Corinth man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Herchial “Lonnie” Jones of Corinth. Mr. Jones is described as white male, five feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen on the afternoon of Monday, August 7 walking near a wooded area in the 3100 block of North Harper Road in Corinth. He was wearing a plaid shirt and khaki pants.

Family members say Mr. Jones may suffer from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Herchial “Lonnie” Jones contact the Corinth Police Department at 662-286-3377.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.