Water main break closes Clinton Road

Contractors providing utility drilling services for AT&T have drilled through an Eight inch (8”) water main on Clinton's Broadway Street, between Springridge Road and Hampstead Boulevard.

The break has been isolated to a small area of the surrounding business district. Currently, only four businesses are without water service and no boil water notice is necessary at this time.

Public Works crews are working to repair the line, but road closures are anticipated over the next few days until the road can be repaired. Damage to the water line has resulted in the collapse of portions of Broadway Street resulting in significant lane closures.

Currently, only the right east bound lane of Broadway is open for traffic. All other eastbound and westbound lanes are closed until further notice. Due to the extensive damage caused by this event and the wet weather, it is anticipated that repairs to the roadway could be delayed until it is dry enough to lay asphalt.

Motorists needing to access Hampstead Boulevard are asked to detour to Broadway Street via the Intersection with Highway 80 near CSpire.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.