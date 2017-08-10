Water tower may block weather radar

Weather forecasters depend on Doppler radar every day to help keep citizens safe in the event of severe weather. The local radar, which is located in Brandon, is now at the center of a debate on how to provide water to the growing city.

The city of Brandon is in need of a water tower to provide utilities to their expanding residential and business district. They've selected two sites, both of which are in the path of the National Weather Service's radar.

"The impact is you don't see what you are accustomed to seeing," said Chad Entiremont of the National Weather Service. "A storm may go into that area and it's just blank; there's no information."

"That cone of interference, we're going to have to live with that or we're going to have to figure out a way to get the NWS to move this site, which I think they don't want to do and I understand that," said Brandon Mayor Butch Lee.

Lee says the city spent 60 thousand dollars for a study to find the best two sites to place the water towers. The National Weather Service has asked the water tower be built outside this red circle, to avoid interference.

Lee says they need to be at the right elevation, to get enough water pressure.

"We would be under construction if we could be and were prepared," added Mayor Lee. "We got all the financing lined up ready to go so we just need to solidify which place of the two we have that best suits our need. Then we need to figure out how were going to work with the NWS to find a resolution to this issue."

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.