Ridgeland 2017 preview

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
It's year two for Ryan Earnest at Ridgeland.
The 2017 Titans enter the season with familiar faces.
"Last year we were really young," Earnest said. "Birthdays are a great thing in our profession. A year older, a year wiser, a year stronger. We just want to draw from those experiences that we had last year."
For a full preview of the Titans' 2017 squad, click the video above.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.