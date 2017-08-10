Ridgeland 2017 preview - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Ridgeland 2017 preview

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
RIDGELAND/JACKSON (Mississippi News Now) -

It's year two for Ryan Earnest at Ridgeland. 

The 2017 Titans enter the season with familiar faces.

"Last year we were really young," Earnest said. "Birthdays are a great thing in our profession. A year older, a year wiser, a year stronger. We just want to draw from those experiences that we had last year."

For a full preview of the Titans' 2017 squad, click the video above. 

