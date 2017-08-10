Jackson Convenience store clerk shot during robbery - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson Convenience store clerk shot during robbery

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A Jackson convenience store clerk was shot Thursday afternoon during an armed robbery at the Mini Mart on Lindsey Drive. The clerk was shot in the hand.

