Wet weather takes its toll on vegetation

Another day of rain in the metro brought a break from the scorching August sun, but it has its drawbacks. Last year this time we were in a drought. Now we are being inundated with rain. That means problems for vegetation.

Meteorologists report that rainfall totals are more than 16 inches above normal for the year in the Jackson area. Since June first rainfall is nearly nine inches above normal. During that same time period it has rained 43 of 71 days.

The showers and storms are saturating yards and creeks.

"It's insects, disease and fungus," said Spence Aldridge, owner of Solid Ground Landscape and Maintenance.

These are a result of the constant rainfall.

Aldridge's company services commercial property in the Jackson metro area. He said lawn care experts are now seeing an increase in fungus.

"These fungus you find right here, we've got are brown patch and a yellow patch," said Aldridge. "They're two types of fungus right here and what that is is just too much water and the roots come up and eventually that's what's gonna happen. When we get dry again the roots are gonna be high and they haven't searched low and there's no water, and your turf is gonna die at that point".

These conditions are also taking money out of the pockets of lawn care and landscaping workers. Companies and their employees are weeks behind in servicing their customers because of the downpours.

Most depend on the summer months to make their money.

"What we have now is a lot of guys who work 40 to 50 hours a week with us and now they're not working but 25 hours a week, and it's a trickle down thing," said Aldridge.

Lots of rain also causes insect problems.

That can mean an increase in ants, termites and of course mosquitoes.

Remember to empty containers of standing water following each rain. Termites love wood and moisture so be sure to check your homes for the insects.

This rain pattern is expected to continue for the next several days.

