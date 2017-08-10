Two Jackson men linked to 2006 home invasion found dead in LA

Two Jackson men were found dead Monday in a Louisiana canal. The men, who were the focus of a manhunt in Louisiana, are linked to a home invasion more than 10 years ago in Jackson.

Sylvester Bracey and Arsenio Haynes are the same two men who victimized Martha Denson inside her Jackson home back in 2006. She relived that nightmare.

"All I can say is, I don't know how I feel about it," said Denson.



Martha Denson said she was shocked when she saw her one time attackers back on TV.



"I had been really worried about it for the last few years you know. Because they did a number on us. You don't get over that too easily," added Denson.



More than ten years after Sylvester Bracey and Arsenio Haynes kicked in the door to Denson's Cooper Road home, she said she still remembers the attack vividly as she sat in her house with her young granddaughter back in 2006.

Denson said,

"About that time he took his fist and he knocked me. He gave me a black eye," said Denson. "That boy, I don't know which one he was, he was the tallest one, he walked up my body after he knocked me down. He got to my chest and he bent over. He talked into this ear. He knew I couldn't hear out of the left ear. Now, I know this boy had to know me some certain kind of way. He got down here and he whispered, I hope I didn't hurt you too much. And here I was bleeding out and everything was bloody."



The duo, both 17 years old at the time, took off with Denson's purse and car. They were convicted and sentenced in Hinds County.



Now, more than 10 years later, Denson said her nightmare can end.

Denson said, "Now this has happened I feel like I can live my life normal again."

The two men, who both have extensive criminal histories, were wanted by Louisiana authorities after they were believed to be involved in an aggravated kidnapping.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.