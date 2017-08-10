Kolby Allard strikes out 10 as M-Braves beat Jacksonville

Press Release from the Mississippi Braves

Mississippi began a five-game series at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville with a solid pitching performance by starter Kolby Allard and the best hitting production in quite a while, claiming a convincing come from behind win. Three M-Braves hitters, Dylan Moore, Austin Riley and Alex Jackson combined to go 9-15 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI to lead the team to an 8-3 victory.

Jacksonville (22-22, 52-62) scored first after Braxton Lee led off the bottom of the first with a single and Austin Dean followed with a walk. Both runners advanced on a passed ball before John Norwood walked to load the bases. Lee and Dean both scored on a fielding error off the bat of Dustin Geiger, giving the Shrimp a 2-0 lead. The inning ended when Rodrigo Vigil singled to center fielder Connor Lien, who threw out Norwood at the plate.

Mississippi (12-31, 46-67) finally got on the board when Connor Joe singled to lead off the fifth and advanced to second on a wild pitch. He then went to third on Allard's ground out and scored on Luis Valenzuela's single, making it a one-run game.

Jacksonville took a 3-1 lead in the seventh when Kyle Barrett drew a two-out walk, went to second on a passed ball, stole third and scored on a wild pitch.

The Braves took over the lead in the eighth with five hits and a walk to start the inning. Moore and Riley each singled then Joey Meneses doubled, plating Moore. Tyler Neslony singled, scoring Riley before Jackson delivered a RBI-double. Neslony took third on the play. Joe then walked, and Lien hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Neslony to give the M-Braves a 5-3 lead going into the final frame.

Valenzuela doubled to lead off the ninth for the Braves. Moore then hit his fourth home run of the season, giving Mississippi a 7-3 lead. Riley followed with a double, and two batters later, scored on Jackson's double to extend the Braves lead to 8-3.

Allard pitched 6.0 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts. In relief, Mauricio Cabrera claimed his first win, pitching one inning and giving up one run on two walks. Wes Parsons shut out the Jumbo Shrimp over the final two frames, giving up only one hit while striking out four to earn his third save.

Mississippi sends RHP Mike Soroka (10-6) to the hill for game two. Jacksonville counters with LHP Matt Tomshaw (10-6). Game time is scheduled for 6:05 PM (CT).

Mississippi (13-31, 47-67) 8R 14H 2E

Jacksonville (22-23, 52-63) 3R 6H 0E

Win: Mauricio Cabrera (1-0)

Loss: Tyler Kinley (0-2)

Save: Wes Parsons (3)

Time: 2:55

Attendance: 5,007