Blake Tomlinson and Emily Hawkins win Big I National Championships

Rain turned what would've been a 72-hole Big I National Championship into a 36-hole shootout at Annandale.

Salt Lake City native Blake Tomlinson fired a 71 Thursday to win the boys title. Tomlinson will play college golf at Utah.

North Carolina native Emily Hawkins was the only player to finish under par in the girls division. Hawkins' 71 on Wednesday capped a 5-shot victory.

Several Magnolia State standouts finished in the top 10. Cameron Clarke (Bruce HS - MSU signee) shot 69 today to finished tied for 2nd. Fellow future Bulldog Benjamin Nelson (Madison Central) shot 72 to finished tied for 6th.

A pair of local ladies finished tied for 4th. Blair Stockett (Jackson Prep - MSU signee) and Presley Baggett (Germantown - LSU commit) posted +6 to lock up top five finishes in one of the oldest junior events in the U.S.A.

