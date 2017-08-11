Ross Bjork talks Ole Miss/NCAA case on Finebaum

Ole Miss athletic director Ross Bjork appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show on Thursday afternoon. That appearance came a day after their date with the NCAA was set.

"That's how we're going to move forward. We're just going to hit it head on," Bjork said. "That's all you can do, talk about it openly. But also go to the facts, that's where this case lies. What do the facts tell us? We've held ourselves responsible and accountable. And there are some things that we disagree upon. And that's why you have the committee meeting to iron all those things out."

The Rebels will meet the NCAA Committee on Infractions on September 11th. The 2-3 day hearing will take place in Covington, Kentucky. The NCAA feels that the Rebels have not been cooperative in the investigation, alleging that coaches and officials have misled investigators and failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance.

Ole Miss has already self-imposed a postseason/bowl ban for the 2017 season. Along with contesting 7 of the 21 total violations, the university has disassociated with the boosters involved in the allegations.

There's also a self-imposed recruiting penalty for the football program. There will be a 15% scholarship reduction over the next 4 years. There will be no unofficial visits by recruits for the first 3 home games of the 2017 season.

