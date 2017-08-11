National medical leader gives insight on fighting the opioid crisis

President Trump has declared the opioid crisis a national emergency. This gives more resources and power to states and federal agencies to fight the epidemic.

Dr. Patrice Harris, Chair of the American Medical Association's Opioid Task Force was in Jackson Thursday evening. She says law enforcement is a critical partner in fighting the deadly epidemic, but it will take a unified effort to help those fighting opioid addiction.

Dr. Patrice Harris explained, "addiction, addictive disorders are brain disorders, they are medical disorders, just like diabetes, just like hypertension and so its critical that we have the public health and the medical aspect of this issue in mind as we again increase access to treatment."

Dr. Harris tells us, physicians are stepping up to the plate, but treatment for addiction across the country, including her home state of Georgia and here in Mississippi is woefully inadequate.

