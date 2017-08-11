Clinton man identified as victim in deadly I-55 crash

A Clinton man is dead after crashing on I-55 Thursday night.

MHP is investigating the crash that happened at 10:15 pm on Thursday on I-55 south of Crystal Springs. A 2000 Ford Ranger, traveling north, left the roadway, overturned and ejected the driver.

Officials say the driver, identified as 64-year-old Lorenzo C. Carter of Clinton, was transported to the Copiah County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

This accident remains under investigation by MHP.

