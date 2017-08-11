USM football will celebrate 1997 C-USA tite team September 30th

Press Release from Southern Miss Athletics

The Southern Miss Department of Athletics announced Friday that the Saturday, Sept. 30 home football game versus North Texas will be the day we welcome the 1997 Conference USA Championship team back to the Rock for its 20th anniversary.

All former football players, equipment managers, athletic trainers, and coaches from 1997 are invited back to campus for this special occasion as we recognize their on-field success. Members of that year’s team will celebrate the anniversary with an inside look at the team’s recent facility renovations, a pregame tailgate, the opportunity to walk in Eagle Walk, and be a part of an in-game recognition. Throwback uniforms from the 1997 season will be worn by the current Golden Eagles football team to commemorate the 20-year milestone. Members of that squad can contact Austin Cox at 601.266.5017 or by e-mail at Austin.Cox@usm.edu to R.S.V.P. and for more event details. Members of the team who join us will receive up to four (4) complimentary tickets to the game.

The weekend kicks off on Friday, September 29, when the M-Club inducts its newest class of Golden Eagles into the Hall of Fame. This year’s class of six includes: the late Art Gill (Football), Sidney Coleman (Football), Renee Magee (Women’s Basketball), Brad Wilcutt (Baseball), Tosha Barnicoat-Firestone (Volleyball) and special honoree Joe Bryant.

The 1997 Golden Eagles ran to a 9-3 season, the program's most wins since having 10 in 1988. The 41-7 victory over Pitt in the Liberty Bowl remains the most-lopsided in school history, and it was helped by three touchdowns in a span of four minutes in the second half.

Southern Miss Athletics has also announced that Letterwinners Day for all former Golden Eagle Football Players, Equipment Managers, Athletic Trainers, and coaches will be held on October 14th when Southern Miss takes on UTEP during its annual Homecoming game. For more details or to R.S.V.P contact Eric Beatty at eric.beatty@usm.edu or 601.266.5017.

