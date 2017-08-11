Mississippi State's Women's Final Four banner will be revealed November 10th

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

A day before the Mississippi State football team hosts Alabama, the Bulldog men’s and women’s basketball teams open their respective seasons by hosting a doubleheader at Humphrey Coliseum.

Vic Schaefer’s Bulldogs, who advanced to the national championship game in their first Final Four appearance last season, host ACC member Virginia, while Ben Howland’s third State edition welcomes Alabama State to the Hump.

Tickets for the twin bill cost $20 each and are being sold separately from season ticket packages. Current season ticket holders who have renewed for the upcoming year can purchase tickets for the doubleheader now at hailstate.com/tickets or by phone at 1-888-GO-DAWGS.

In addition to the official season openers for both Bulldog squads, the evening will also include a Final Four banner raising ceremony honoring Schaefer’s 2016-17 team that won a school-record 34 games and claimed the Best Upset ESPY for its historic overtime victory against UConn in the national semifinal.

Times for the games and the banner unveiling will be announced at a later date.

Current season ticket holders can renew their orders and purchase doubleheader tickets until Aug. 15. Season tickets, as well as tickets for the opening doubleheader, go on sale to the general public on Sept. 5.

Tickets for the remaining 15 games of the women’s basketball home slate cost $120 for reserved seats and $60 for general admission. Youth age 12 and under can get admission to all women’s basketball and baseball games, as well as select men’s basketball games, for $35 by joining Bully’s Kid’s Club online at bullyskidsclub.com.

Men’s basketball season tickets cost $275 for the remaining 19 home games.

This season, women’s basketball single-game tickets will cost $5 for adults and $3 for youth age 18 and under. Individual tickets to men’s basketball games cost $10 for non-conference contests and $20 for league games.

Individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Mississippi State fans can also purchase season tickets to both men’s and women’s basketball for $149 through the BLITZ ticket package starting Aug. 14.

Howland returns four starters and 10 letterwinners this season, while Schaefer brings back nine players, including three starters, from last year’s Oklahoma City Regional championship team.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.