UPDATE: One dead in Rankin County accident

One person is confirmed dead in a one vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Holly Bush Road, in Rankin County. Three juveniles were also injured.

First responders say a car appeared to have run off the road and struck a tree. The driver died at the scene. The three juveniles are being taken to area hospitals.

The accident is under investigation.

We have a crew en route and will update this story as soon as we have additional information.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.